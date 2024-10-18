The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter Promises to Protect Hope

Lawrence Saint-Victor

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke, Steffy and Ridge are discussing Taylor in the Forrester Creations main office. Brooke says she’s very happy Taylor is going to be ok. Steffy agrees and says it’s all thanks to her father. Brooke agrees but also says credit should go to her very capable doctors. Ridge jumps in saying he thinks being around family helped Taylor. Brooke says she knows they are all happy to have Taylor back. Ridge tries to diffuse the tense situation by saying he’s grateful they can all get along.

RJ and Zende (who should be enemies) enter being all agreeable about their new sketches. Brooke and Ridge are thrilled the duo are working together. Zende says he thinks Hope for the Future is actually on the upswing. Steffy says all will be revealed soon enough but they’re awaiting information from Hope and Carter.

Hope, Carter and Liam are in a different office at Forrester Creations discussing the meeting about HFTF. Liam says Hope is kind of stressing about it, but she wants Carter to stay. She says she wants to get everything over with. Liam supports Hope saying she’s got everything covered and obliviously says Carter can beat up anyone who challenges her. Carter confirms he will take care of Hope… (Sweet, silly, stupid, Liam).

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Tries to Calm Brooke’s Skepticism

