Days of Our Lives Recap: JJ Returns and Officiates His Fake Sister’s Wedding

Salem High School: Sophia approaches Tate and asks if someone else was actually arrested for the hit and run accident. Tate excitedly says his father has been cleared. However, for some reason, he’s still in jail.

Tate is so happy for himself and the entire family. Sophia offers her support and asks about the other suspect. Tate says it was Fiona Cooke which snaps Sophia to attention. She says she knows “that bitch.”

Sophia explains how she met Fiona and how nice she was, at first. In fact, they talked about Tate. He wonders what exactly Sophia told her about him. She says she only said she liked Tate but he was into someone else. Sophia said everything changed the night before when she ran into Fiona in the square. During their conversation, Sophia mentioned Tate and Holly’s names which is when Fiona lost her s***. She threatened Sophia to keep her mouth shut about her drinking as her family thought she was sober.

Sophia apologizes saying she would have told Tate everything had she known who Fiona was. Further, she remembers how horrible Holly was for digging up dirt on Brady when he was actually innocent. It wouldn’t surprise her if Holly came crawling back now that she knows his dad is actually innocent.

Tate asks Sophia if she would be willing to go to the police and tell what she knows about Fiona. Sophia agrees to do whatever she can to help him and his family. Tate says he’s very lucky to have a friend like her and the two embrace.

Salem PD – Jail: Brady is relaxing in his cell when EJ arrives with Fiona in tow. Brady is surprised as he wasn’t expecting his grand apology until after he was released. EJ says he’s not there to apologize nor release him. They’ve both been accused and the case is “murky.” He brought Fiona so the two could hash it out. With that, he exits.

Brady can’t understand how he could’ve been so wrong about Fiona. He thinks back about the night of the accident and how she manipulated him this entire time. He asks why she set him up and how she could have done that to Sarah. Fiona explains she never meant for any of this mess to happen.

Brady asks all kinds of questions and Fiona says he did nothing to deserve what happened. Fiona thought it would be safer to drive him home rather than let him get behind the wheel. She explains how everything happened so fast and then figured out she had hit Sarah. She knew her relationship with Xander would be ruined if he found out. Fiona drove them away and the idea of how to frame him began to form in her head.

Fiona says she did research on Xander’s family and knew Maggie had been framed for a drunk driving accident years earlier. Brady says he’s been in hell up until the last few hours. Now, it’s her turn.

Fiona says she prayed Brady wouldn’t be implicated, and intended to come clean when Sarah came through her surgery. When she found out Sarah was paralyzed, she couldn’t bring herself to confess.

Brady and Fiona review Xander’s attempts at hurting him in the last few weeks. Fiona reminds Brady she saved him from Xander’s wrath. Brady reminds her how she came down on him for getting behind the wheel and harming Sarah. Fiona says she was so close to confessing everything to him the day before and admits the secret has been killing her. Brady gives zero f****. Fiona goes on to say she cares about him and reminds Brady about their connection upon their initial meeting. It killed her to pretend to hate him. The reality is the only person she hates is herself.

Brady says if Eric hadn’t pressured him to remember, the truth never would have come out. Fiona would never have admitted the truth. She stumbles over her words and Brady says she never wants to see her face again and is sorry he ever met her. With that, Fiona crumbles into tears.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Sarah arrives and Xander says he’s been pondering how he could be such a fool. How could he have let his mother fool him? Xander cries as he thinks about how he fell for Fiona’s act and was a silly boy who longed for a mother who never existed. Sarah apologizes for bringing her to town but Xander says she has nothing to feel sorry about.

Xander says he should have held onto the memories he had as a child when she abandoned him and disappointed him at ever turn. How could he not see she had never changed. Xander is devastated by what his mother did to Sarah and how his delusions about her contributed to the damage she inflicted. Xander says he will never forgive himself.

Sarah says Xander had nothing to do with her accident but Xander can’t hear her. He says his mother passed down all her bad traits to him which is obvious by how he blamed Brady and wanted to murder him. He worries she will have to pay the price with perjury charges. Sarah reminds him how she now remembers everything and about Fiona’s confession. Xander says they have to head down to the police station to have Brady released. It’s the right thing to do but, more importantly, doing so will lead Kristen to give them Dr. Rolf’s serum. Afterwards, they will focus on making Fiona pay.

Chad and “Abigail’s” Parisian Pad: “Abigail” is on the phone with Mark who tells her there’s something he has to take care of for Clyde. She says she’ll do her job and get the money to Clyde ASAP.

Chad is looking at a picture of him and Abigail (Marci Miller) but still misses the text on his phone from Kayla reading, “she’s not Abigail.” Just then, an excited Holly arrives ready for the festivities. She mentions Nicole and Chad says he lost his mother and fixing the relationship is important.

“Abigail” walks in wearing her wedding dress. She asks about their officiant and Chad goes to check his phone. Before he can see the damned text message from Kayla, JJ arrives.

JJ asks if “Abigail” remembers him. She says she feels a certain energy with him but has no memory. JJ says he’s sorry their parents weren’t able to come around and mentions how much difficulty Jennifer Rose is having with accepting “Abigail” as her daughter. JJ embraces “Abigail” and welcomes her back.

Holly comes back and she and JJ embrace. “Abigail” anxiously wants to get the ceremony going. Chad says he’ll start the music and needs his phone. “Abigail” grabs it and sees the text message.

“Abigail” deletes the text message and says she thinks Chad’s phone is dead. JJ and Holly ask if “Abigail” is ok as she looks pale. She anxiously says she’s just a nervous bride and will be fine.

JJ begins the ceremony saying it’s an honor to be the officiant as he loves them both. He looks back at his phone and reads from his cheat sheet. As he begins to go forward, everyone is smiling except “Abigail”, who looks like she’s about to projectile vomit. JJ asks if anyone in attendance has any just cause the wedding shouldn’t go forward. No one speaks and Chad and “Abigail” say their vows and exchange rings. With that, JJ pronounces them married and the couple enthusiastically kiss. “Abigail” wishes her memories were back but says she feels closer to Chad than ever before.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Xander and Sarah arrive to make sure EJ releases Brady. EJ can’t understand how Fiona’s arrest has any connection to Brady’s release. Sarah gave a sworn statement implicating Brady and EJ wonders which version he’s supposed to believe. Further, Brady said he couldn’t remember, then confessed, and now says he miraculously remembers. They should understand why he’s somewhat skeptical of all the back and forth.

Xander says Brady is his family and Sarah’s friend and it should be obvious why they want him released. Sarah also notes he can’t possibly prosecute two different people for the same crime. EJ says he’s not releasing Brady again unless he’s 100% certain he’s innocent. Xander doesn’t understand but EJ says Fiona should have counsel present when she’s interrogated. Xander says he’s willing to give a statement as his mother confessed after he stopped her from throwing Sarah down the stairs. What more does he need? Sarah begs EJ to let Brady go.

Endings

Xander tells Sarah they should have told EJ everything. Sarah says she doesn’t think it would be a great idea to say Kristen is blackmailing them and he tried to kill Brady. Sarah prays EJ will do the right thing.

EJ arrives back in the cells and tells Brady he’s dropping his charges. With that, he has the cell opened and tells Brady to get out before he changes his mind. Before he leaves, Brady shoots a look at Fiona.

Tate and Sophia pull back from their embrace but before they can kiss, the bell rings. Tate helps her up and apologizes for taking up her entire lunch break. With that, they part ways.

“Abigail”, Chad, JJ and Holly all have a glass of champagne. JJ speaks saying he was nervous about seeing her especially with their mother’s response. He wishes he had reached out to her sooner. JJ’s words send Holly into a flashback remembering “Abigail” saying the phone call Holly overheard was with JJ. In real time, Holly asks for clarity saying she thought the siblings spoke on the phone last night. Everyone appears to be surprised and then look over to “Abigail.”

