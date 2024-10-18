Days of Our Lives Recap: Steve Saves Chad From Death and His Fake Bride

Stephen Nichols

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

The Bistro: Ava is reading a story about Fiona being responsible for running down Sarah. Sophia arrives a few minutes late for work but Ava says she’ll let it slide this time. They move on to discussing the news about Fiona. Sophia explains her connection to Fiona and how she wishes she hadn’t confided in her. Under her breath, she says she’s back to having no one to talk to.

Ava asks if Fiona was Sophia’s only confidant. She mentions Holly used to be her friend but no longer. Ava rightfully assumes it was over a boy. Sophia confirms saying it was Tate and gives Ava the backstory. She explains the current state of her connection to Tate and his recent breakup with Holly. She’s biding her time until he has time to process everything. Ava says she understands and Sophia asks if she knows what it’s like to be the other woman.

Sophia takes a seat and Ava says she knows what it’s like to be the outcast. She advises her young friend to pay no attention to other people’s opinions as it will drive her insane. Ava says if Sophia likes Tate she should fight for him, and screw everyone else’s opinions. Ava tells Sophia to own who she is (I like these two together).

Sophia thanks Ava for the chat. Ava is good but says it’s now time for her to own being a server and get to work. Ava walks away and Sophia smiles knowing she has another mentor in her midst.

Salem High School: Aaron runs in and congratulates Tate on his dad’s release. He wonders what this turn of events means for him and Holly. Tate says they broke up. A very energetic Aaron asks about the details and Tate explains how Holly slapped Sophia in Horton Square. He goes on to detail finding Holly breaking into Brady’s room and the ensuing argument between the two young women. Aaron asks if he has plans to hookup with Sophia now that he and Holly are not an item.

Tate confirms with Aaron he wouldn’t have a problem with him being with Sophia. Aaron says it’s all good and urges him to go for it. Tate asks if he wants to come over to play video games but Aaron says he has to be with Felicity as his brother Mark is out of town. They hug it out and exit.

Chad and “Abigail’s” Parisian Pad: JJ makes his toast to the happy couple and accidentally outs “Abigail’s” lie she told to Holly earlier. Holly wonders aloud if JJ and “Abigail” didn’t speak the night before. JJ has no clue what she’s talking about and Holly says when she ran into “Abigail” downstairs they were on the phone. JJ quickly says that’s not true. “Abigail” scrambles asking JJ to get back to the toast. Chad stops them and asks Holly for more details about what “Abigail” said. Holly covers saying she must have misunderstood. With a quickness, Holly decides it’s time to go and flees the scene.

Chad asks “Abigail” for an explanation about what she told Holly. She says she had an emotional day, but Chad is unwilling to let her off the hook. He demands to know who she was talking to and why she’s lying about it. “Abigail” asks if they can discuss the situation alone and JJ agrees to exit (you just know he’s headed for the café as it seems to be the only place to hang out in town).

Chad asks “Abigail” what she’s hiding, and she gets all kinds of awkward before agreeing to tell him the truth. She continues to hesitate, and Chad insists she talk! Just then, Mark arrives at the door. He introduces himself as Dr. Mark Greene from Salem and says he just ran into Holly who told him they just got married. Chad is very confused and asks what he wants. Mark stumbles and congratulates them which leads Chad to flashback to running into Mark chatting with “Abigail” in the park. In real time, Chad looks at Mark and says he does know him.

Chad recounts the scene he walked up on in the park. Chad asks if they know each other and “Abigail” confirms they do. He asks if Mark is who she was talking to when she told Holly she was talking to JJ. “Abigail” confirms his suspicions but also says she has no idea why Mark is in Paris at their door. Chad still wants to know what the hell is going on. Mark says he’s sorry and has no other choice, with that he pulls out his gun and pushes into the apartment.

Random Parisian Café: Mark, once again, calls Clyde and begs him to find another way to off Chad. He asks about the plan and is directed to a package underneath a table, inside he finds a gun. He swears to Clyde he will hold up his end of the bargain and, afterwards, he had damn well better release his sweet mama. Just then, Holly walks up, surprised to see yet another familiar face in Paris.

Mark explains he’s in town to deal with some issues around his parents’ estate as they died in a car accident. Holly says Aaron filled him in and is sorry for his loss. Mark says he needs to get going and Holly says it’s all good but it’s crazy how many Salemites she’s run into. Mark inquires and Holly names “Abigail” DiMera. Holly explains a bit and says she and Chad got married.

Mark says he’s not terribly familiar with the DiMera family but is glad to hear about the couple’s happy ending. Holly gets loose lips and tells the whole story about JJ and why she left the festivities. She admits she’s speaking out of school and Mark says he has to jet. As he exits, JJ arrives on the scene.

JJ asks who the guy was she was talking to and Holly says it was Mark, a guy she knows from Salem. She thinks it’s such a weird coincidence running into both “Abigail” and Mark at this random café. She asks if everything is ok back at the house. JJ says he left so Chad and “Abigail” could chat. He’s glad she said what she did as something isn’t quite right.

Brady Pub: Kayla and Steve are talking about her trying to get in touch with Chad. Roman sees how shaken Kayla is which leads her to explain about “Abigail” not being Abigail. They take a seat, and Kayla explains about the new DNA test and how one of her new doctors tampered with the original. Roman calls him a son-of-a-bitch (which is very much his “that’s a fact”) and wonders why this doctor would be involved in these deceitful dealings. Kayla is certain he’s in cahoots with Fake Abigail but hasn’t been able to find him for a confrontation.

Kayla says Jennifer Rose was right all along as her mother’s instinct was on target. They both agree their hearts break for everyone involved. Kayla hopes he didn’t actually marry that con-artist. She thinks they were all ridiculous for believing anything that came out of Clyde Weston’s lying lips (yup).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: JJ Returns and Officiates His Fake Sister’s Wedding

Endings

Tate arrives at The Bistro and says he wants to talk to her. She inquires and he says he wants to discuss the two of them. He wonders if she wants to hang out after work. Sophia smiles and agrees. Tate says he’ll pick her up after her shift. With that, he exits. Ava watches and grins as Sophia gets a case of the excited giggles.

JJ has no idea why “Abigail” would have lied about talking to him, unless she isn’t really his sister. Holly asks about the DNA test. JJ says he was a cop long enough to know DNA can be doctored (good use of language). He returns to JRo’s reaction to meeting “Abigail” and how she didn’t feel she was her daughter. JJ wonders if his mother has been right all along.

Mark holds a gun on Chad and “Abigail” tells him to put it down. Mark says he’s so sorry but says “he” said there was no other way. Chad asks who “he” is.

Kayla is so frustrated he can’t get Chad on the phone. She’s glad Steve will be there soon as he left for Paris that morning. Roman hopes he can get there in time to make everything right.

Back in Paris, Mark says now that the wedding has taken place, Clyde wants Chad dead. “Abigail” steps in front of Chad and tells her brother he can’t kill him. Mark tells his sister to get out of the way but she says he’ll have to shoot her to get to Chad. Just then, Steve arrives and knocks Mark out. Chad asks him what’s going on and Steve says this woman is not “Abigail.”

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!