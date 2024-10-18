GH's Emma Samms Talks That Holly-Sasha Maternity Twist

Sofia Mattsson, Emma Samms

General Hospital fans were shocked this past week when scheming Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) showed up on Sasha Gilmore Corbin's (Sofia Mattsson) doorstep...and the Quartermaine chef called her "Mother"! Samms broke down the surprising news and the complicated family dynamic to Soap Opera Digest.

Asked about the potential reaction to the news, Samms said:

It’s going to please some people, it’s going to upset some people. But it’s going to surprise everyone! And that’s what you want from a daytime drama. It’s as good as it gets, I think, in terms of plot twists, that anybody could have hoped for, really. Certainly me!

Why would Holly keep her daughter with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) hidden for so long? Samms shared:

She knows that she didn’t do right by Robert — or by Sasha. She knows that and she acknowledges that and she feels very bad it. It’s hard to explain, it’s hard to excuse that, but deep down, Holly has always tried to do the right thing by everyone. She’s a con artist, but she would only — and there was one line of dialogue that actually said this — steal from people who a) could actually afford it and b) had done something far worse to other people. And that’s the line in the sand for her. And so despite, you know, all these instincts that she has of how to make money and support herself and support her children, I think she does have a moral line in the sand. Which is not where yours or mine would be! But it is something that she sticks to.

Making things more awkward is the fact that Sasha is now dating a man who is actually her cousin: Cody Bell (Josh Kelly)! Samms added: