GH's Emma Samms Talks That Holly-Sasha Maternity Twist

The Port Charles legend opens up about the reveal of Holly being Sasha's mom
General Hospital fans were shocked this past week when scheming Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) showed up on Sasha Gilmore Corbin's (Sofia Mattsson) doorstep...and the Quartermaine chef called her "Mother"! Samms broke down the surprising news and the complicated family dynamic to Soap Opera Digest.

Asked about the potential reaction to the news, Samms said:

Why would Holly keep her daughter with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) hidden for so long? Samms shared:

Making things more awkward is the fact that Sasha is now dating a man who is actually her cousin: Cody Bell (Josh Kelly)! Samms added:

