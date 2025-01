Sarah Drew YouTube

Sarah Drew is opening up about her exit from Grey’s Anatomy. On an episode of the podcast Call It What It Is, hosted by her former co-stars Camilla Luddington and Jessica Capshaw, Drew spoke about being let go from the ABC drama after Season 14, alongside Capshaw.

Drew recalled:

We were unceremoniously let go in a way that felt mean and unjust, and, because of that, the outpouring of love was so enormous it was like you were sitting there watching people [eulogize you].

Drew has since popped back to Grey's on several occasions. Of returning to her former workplace, she said: