WATCH: Trina Opens up to Tamron Hall About Tragic Losses and Falling in Love (VIDEO)

The hip-hop legend shares her personal losses and loves
Trina, Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall recently sat down with Trina to discuss life, love, loss, and the Miami rapper's new memoir. During her visit to Tamron Hall, the Diamond Princess discussed several tragedies, including miscarrying her child with Lil' Wayne and the impacts the deaths of her mother, niece, and brother had on her life, as well as finding love.

Of losing her unborn baby, she recalled:

Losing her brother in 2013 was a further tragedy for Trina. She said:

Trina has found some light in her life, falling in love with her best friend, Benjamin. What was it about him that she came to appreciate in him? She said:

Watch a clip of the interview below.

