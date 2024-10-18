WATCH: Trina Opens up to Tamron Hall About Tragic Losses and Falling in Love (VIDEO)

Trina, Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall recently sat down with Trina to discuss life, love, loss, and the Miami rapper's new memoir. During her visit to Tamron Hall, the Diamond Princess discussed several tragedies, including miscarrying her child with Lil' Wayne and the impacts the deaths of her mother, niece, and brother had on her life, as well as finding love.

Of losing her unborn baby, she recalled:

I would cry on the road. I would cry on the tour bus. I would cry in the hotel. But I would have to hit the stage that night… I would have to get on a plane that morning. I would have to do whatever I was doing, so it was something that you kind of, like, it was, like, swept under the rug. You tuck it in…

Losing her brother in 2013 was a further tragedy for Trina. She said:

Since 2013 when I lost my brother, I just felt so disconnected from the world. Like, I felt like I wanted my life not to be here. Not to even think that, in 2019, I would lose my mom.

Trina has found some light in her life, falling in love with her best friend, Benjamin. What was it about him that she came to appreciate in him? She said:

He is like me. He is the male version of me. He just gets me. He understands... He came around and made me feel complete, made me feel whole, made me feel alive again.

Watch a clip of the interview below.