The Young and the Restless Recap: The Walls Close in on Daniel

Chance walks into Society and immediately spots Summer. They greet each other and Summer asks if he has any leads on what happened to Heather. Chance is clearly tense and says he found some disturbing clues in Heather and Daniel’s department (Should he be telling Summer any of this?). Summer asks for clarity and Chance says, at this moment, the case doesn’t look great for Daniel.

Phyllis arrives in the park and tells Daniel she got his text. She wonders why he’s summoned her. Daniel says he had to vacate his apartment so the police could conduct a forensic search. Phyllis rightfully says the situation sounds serious and asks about Lucy’s whereabouts. Daniel confirms things are serious and says Lucy is at the GCAC where he procured two rooms. Phyllis asks what Chance found leading him to move out. Daniel feels like he’s losing his mind as nothing makes any sense.

