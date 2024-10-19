The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope Thanks Carter for His Special Brand of Support

Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Carter are now alone and she tries to take the opportunity to thank him. He stops her short and says her thanks is not necessary. Hope continues saying how thankful she is for the way he stood up for her line. Carter says she deserves his defense and praise as her line is one of their legacy labels. Cutting Hope for the Future would be foolish in so many ways. Hope thanks her defender yet again and says how happy she is to carry her vision forward. Carter thinks they should celebrate at his place, with no interruptions and alone.

