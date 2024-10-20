The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Shocks the Forrester Board When He Presents His Vision for the Company

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 21-25, 2024

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) interrupts Hope (Annika Noelle) thinking about Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Steffy and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) question Carter about supporting Hope for the Future.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) returns to town.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) freaks when Carter announces he’s backing Ivy and Electra’s (Laneya Grace) jewelry line.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Brooke have a discussion about Hope.

Sparks fly when Will (Crew Morrow) meets Electra.

Steffy loses her cool about Carter to Ridge.

Ivy appeals to Eric (John McCook) about Steffy’s handling of her jewelry line.

Steffy gets in Ridge’s head with her concern about Carter.

Carter shocks the Forrester board with his vision for the future of the company.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!