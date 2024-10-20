Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Shocks the Forrester Board When He Presents His Vision for the Company

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 21-25, 2024
Lawrence Saint-Victor

Lawrence Saint-Victor

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) interrupts Hope (Annika Noelle) thinking about Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Steffy and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) question Carter about supporting Hope for the Future.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) returns to town.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) freaks when Carter announces he’s backing Ivy and Electra’s (Laneya Grace) jewelry line.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Brooke have a discussion about Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Spies a Suspicious Scene Between Taylor and Ridge

Sparks fly when Will (Crew Morrow) meets Electra.

Steffy loses her cool about Carter to Ridge.

Ivy appeals to Eric (John McCook) about Steffy’s handling of her jewelry line.

Steffy gets in Ridge’s head with her concern about Carter.

Carter shocks the Forrester board with his vision for the future of the company.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0508
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Carter’s Next Move Blindsides The Forrester Family

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0387
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Hope’s Actions Leave Carter SHOOK!

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0331
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Carter’s Betrayal Devastates Ridge

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0273
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy and Ridge Do Battle Over Carter

By Joshua BaldwinComment