Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Joy’s Return Spells Trouble for Johnny and Chanel

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 21-25, 2024

AlexAnn Hopkins

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) arrives back in Salem and approaches Bonnie (Judi Evans) about a role in Body & Soul for her daughter Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) lets Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) transgressions fall by the wayside.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) blames Abe (James Reynolds) for Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) rift.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) begs Kate (Lauren Koslow) to keep Stephanie (Abigail Klein) on board.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) asks Xander (Paul Telfer) to trade Titan for the serum to heal Sarah.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) reconsider their split.

