Casey Moss Talks Drake Hogestyn Loss and Set at DAYS Under Janet Drucker

Casey Moss, Drake Hogestyn, Janet Drucker YouTube

Days of Our Lives' Casey Moss (JJ) is opening up about his latest stint in Salem. He spoke with Michael Fairman TV about missing late co-star Drake Hogestyn (ex-John) and how the on-set environment at DAYS feels with Janet Drucker as co-EP.

Moss had nothing but praise for Hogestyn, who died on Sept. 28, saying:

He was probably everything you aspire and hope to be as a person in the entertainment industry. It never got to his head and he was always respectful. When I got off the show, and in a nutshell, I was kinda stupid with how I went about my finances just like every young kid, or at least the majority. I had to get a job at a restaurant in Malibu. It was the best thing that ever happened to me. The restaurant happened to be the one in Malibu that Drake frequented. I was serving him one time, and it was amazing how he treated me. He did the exact same hand on the shoulder thing he does, and gave me a big hug in front of his family, and then he told me a story.

He went on:

Drake’s going to be very, very missed. My dressing room is right next to where his was.

Another thing that has changed is the backstage vibe now that Drucker is in as co-executive producer. She took over the role from Albert Alarr in 2023. Moss reflected: