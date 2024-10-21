General Hospital Casts Jens Austin Astrup as Trina's New Love Interest
Trina's heart will go on.
Trina's (Tabyana Ali) broken heart could soon be on the mend. Deadline is reporting Gossip Girl alum Jens Austin Astrup has been cast as Kai, a new guy Trina will cross paths with at Port Charles University.
GH fans have been clamoring for more air time and a proper storyline for Trina since her beloved Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) was presumed dead. Look for Astrup to debut as Kai in November.
