Loren Lott, Chene' Lawson, Bryton James Photo Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Get ready for a Hamilton family reunion in Genoa City! Devon's (Bryton James) biological mom Yolanda/Harmony (Chene Lawson) and sister Ana (Loren Lott) are both returning for his upcoming wedding to Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway).Devon's loved ones show up on Wednesday, November 13, which just so happens to be the 13,000th episode of The Young and the Restless.

Lawson last appeared as Harmony in May 2023. The multi-hyphenate entertainer is the co-creator, executive producer and director of Webby Award-winning scripted podcast, All Things Undone.

Fan favorite Lott last portrayed Ana in 2019. Since that time she's appeared in Will Packer's Praise This and guest-starred on The CW's All American: Homecoming.

Look for Harmony and Ana to stick around for at least a few episodes.