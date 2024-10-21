Skip to main content

Suspicions Arise and Sacrifices Are Made on General Hospital

Sam goes under the knife to save Lulu on General Hospital
This week on General Hospital, suspicions arise and huge sacrifices are made. At The Savoy, Portia (Brook Kerr) stops Marshall's (Robert Gossett) going away party by announcing some intel about Heather (Alley Mills). Will Portia rat herself out? Across town, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) tells Maxie she isn't buying what her mom Holly (Emma Samms) is selling regarding Robert (Tristan Rogers) being her bio dad, while the man in question is dropping the news on a gobsmacked Diane (Carolyn Hennesy). 

Meanwhile, Sam (Kelly Monaco) fills her loved ones in on being a donor for Lulu (Alexa Havins) and is carted off to surgery.

Watch the promo below!

