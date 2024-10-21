The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis Goes Into Fixer Mode to Help Daniel

Phyllis jumps in to help Daniel on The Young and the Restless

Michelle Stafford and Michael Graziadei

Victor: The mustache (Eric Braeden) hides something from Abby (Melissa Ordway) surrounding her wedding. Later, Victor offers some unsolicited advice to Devon (Bryton James) and schemes to get Diane (Susan Walters) to join his latest plans.

Billy/Sally: The two (Jason Thompson and Courtney Hope) venture out of their comfort zone. Look for Billy to straighten things out between him and Jack (Peter Bergman).

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a peace offering to Lily (Christel Khalil).

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) takes a little risk to help out Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) snaps at Nick (Joshua Morrow) and tries to help Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Chelsea: The con artist designer (Melissa Claire Egan) hits Adam (Mark Grossman) with a cold dose of reality.

Sharon: The walls are closing in on the coffee house maven (Sharon Case).

Daniel: The artist urges Sharon to tell the truth. Watch Cricket (Lauralee Bell) return to Genoa City to assist Daniel in his latest troubles.

Jack: Old Smilin' gives Traci (Beth Maitland) troubling information.

Danny: The rock star (Michael Damian) calls home to find out what is going on with his son.