Tyler Perry and Tika Sumpter Team up on Rom-Com With Whoopi Goldberg

Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla, One Life to Live) and multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry are working together on a new movie. Per Deadline, the Sonic the Hedgehog actress will co-write and star in a new romantic comedy from Perry. The pair previously worked together on a number of projects, including primetime sudser The Haves and the Have Nots, plus the movie A Madea Christmas.

The supporting cast on the upcoming rom-com will include a bevy of stars, including The View moderator and EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg, as well as Sarayu Blu, Edmond Laryea, Ernie Hudson, Godfrey, Giulio Berruti, and Justin Chatwin. The film will come from Amazon's MGM Studios, Perry's last effort in a four-picture deal with them.

What is the movie about? It will focus on two sisters who head to Italy after their mom's death and discover she owned a B&B. While they try to figure out how to handle the property, they must also complete a series of tasks their mom set them, which is designed to instruct them in living a full life and in making sure their sibling bond stays intact. Sumpter, the baby of her own family, was inspired by her personal experiences.

Perry will direct, while Sumpter and Kemiyondo Coutinho (who is also the executive producer) are co-writers. Producers are Perry for Tyler Perry Studios, Sumpter, Angi Bones of Tyler Perry Studios, Tony Strickland, and Will Areu.