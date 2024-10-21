VP Kamala Harris Interview Delivers The View's Best Ratings in Years

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris's Oct. 8 appearance on The View has delivered excellent ratings for the chatfest. According to Variety, the episode featuring Harris' interview garnered an average of 3.143 million viewers. That tally makes that episode the show's most-viewed telecast in over three years: in fact, since Feb. 15, 2021.

The Nielsen data, shared with the trade site by ABC News, is full of more good news for The View. The ratings win boosted The View, allowing it to come out on top the week beginning Oct. 7 in terms of total viewers (2.597 million, to be exact). That amount is an increase of 12% from the number of viewers the show had in a similar week last year (2.316 million). Plus, The View edged out the third hour of Today (1.943 million viewers), Today with Hoda & Jenna and NBC News Daily (both with 1.265 million), and The Talk (1.184 million).

The week of Oct. 7 was the fifth consecutive week that The View has seen a ratings increase over 2023. This was also the program's most-watched week since the week of March 28, 2022. In addition, the ABC mainstay saw a rise in total viewers week-to-week (an increase of 6%, up to 2.597 million from 2.449 million), as well as in two coveted demographics. There was a 7% spike among women 25-54 (up to 192,000 from 180,000) and a 9% boost among women 18-49 (up to 138,000 from 127,000).