Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter Enlists Ivy to Sell Steffy on a Forrester Luxury Brand

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for October 22, 2024
Ashleigh Brewer, Lawrence Saint-Victor

Ashleigh Brewer, Lawrence Saint-Victor

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Carter and Steffy are talking business in the Forrester main office. Carter thinks they should take their cue from the Bedroom line and get a little aggressive. Steffy pushes back and then wonders if he thinks she’s being too conservative. Carter does what he’s supposed to and tells Steffy how dynamic and wonderful and amazing she is in her role. He believes Steffy is just who is needed to move Forrester into the future.

Carter thinks they should build a luxury brand through mergers and acquisitions. He reminds Steffy how Eric folded in Quinn’s jewelry company and it was a huge success. Steffy also remembers how Eric then married Quinn and everything went to hell. When she left, so did the line. Carter says that doesn’t mean they’re out of the jewelry business. Just then, he gets a text and says he set up a meeting and asks Steffy to have an open mind. He then ushers in Ivy.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope Thanks Carter for her Special Brand of Support

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0086
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Steffy Considers Bringing Ivy and Electra on Board

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0111
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Carter Proposes to Turn Forrester Into a Global Luxury Brand

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3926
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Steffy Returns to the Bosom of the Forrester Family

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0142
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Steffy Tells Finn She’s Suspicious of Carter’s Motives

By Joshua BaldwinComment