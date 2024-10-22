The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter Enlists Ivy to Sell Steffy on a Forrester Luxury Brand

Ashleigh Brewer, Lawrence Saint-Victor

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Carter and Steffy are talking business in the Forrester main office. Carter thinks they should take their cue from the Bedroom line and get a little aggressive. Steffy pushes back and then wonders if he thinks she’s being too conservative. Carter does what he’s supposed to and tells Steffy how dynamic and wonderful and amazing she is in her role. He believes Steffy is just who is needed to move Forrester into the future.

Carter thinks they should build a luxury brand through mergers and acquisitions. He reminds Steffy how Eric folded in Quinn’s jewelry company and it was a huge success. Steffy also remembers how Eric then married Quinn and everything went to hell. When she left, so did the line. Carter says that doesn’t mean they’re out of the jewelry business. Just then, he gets a text and says he set up a meeting and asks Steffy to have an open mind. He then ushers in Ivy.

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope Thanks Carter for her Special Brand of Support

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!