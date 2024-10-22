DAYS' John-Paul Lavoisier on Philip's Return: "He’s Come Back to Protect Titan"
The actor teases the Kiriakis heir's latest homecoming
John-Paul Lavoisier is reprising the role of Philip Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. What brings the legacy character back to Salem this time around? Lavoisier teased what's to come to Soaps.com.
Lavoisier previewed:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
In particular, Philip feels the need, Lavoisier explained:
In particular, Lavoisier added, Philip:
Soap Opera Digest reports Philip will appear this week.