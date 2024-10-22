DAYS' John-Paul Lavoisier on Philip's Return: "He’s Come Back to Protect Titan"

John-Paul Lavoisier

John-Paul Lavoisier is reprising the role of Philip Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. What brings the legacy character back to Salem this time around? Lavoisier teased what's to come to Soaps.com.

Lavoisier previewed:

He’s come back to protect Titan and hold up the honor of his father, the empire that his father built, and claim his birthright.

In particular, Philip feels the need, Lavoisier explained:

to keep Titan going the way he felt that his father would have wanted it to be, and to make it even better, to do things that maybe his father couldn’t have.

In particular, Lavoisier added, Philip:

does does care about it being ruined by the wrong people — which would be Xander [Paul Telfer]. So he does feel the need to protect it.

Soap Opera Digest reports Philip will appear this week.