Days of Our Lives Recap: Johnny Meets Joy and Immediately Spills His Guts

Billy Flynn, AlexAnn Hopkins

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Stephanie and Jada are eating and chatting about life. Jada thinks Rafe is getting better but is way more interested in Stephanie’s hook ups with Alex. Stephanie thinks the whole situation is complicated, and Jada thinks she needs to think about how they will move forward. Stephanie says she’s disappointed as they continue to go against their promise to not hurt their friendship. Jada wonders what the problem is and then thinks maybe one or both want more than to hookup. Stephanie says neither she nor Alex are up for a relationship. Jada hears the words coming out of her mouth but does not believe what she’s saying.

Stephanie admits she has thought about being with Alex and Jada wonders if she’s actually talked to him about it.

Alex’ Bachelor Pad: Justin arrives with a pumpkin for them to carve so they can catch up. They don’t do a ton of carving but talk over beers. They chat about Body & Soul and how much Bonnie likes working with Alex. Justin probes about how his son likes working with Chanel. Alex goes into the photo shoot and says everything is going well. The topic shifts to Stephanie and Justin gets the feeling they are moving towards being more than friends. Alex explains all the many reasons the timing is completely wrong for both of them.

Justin thinks they’re already more than friends, and Alex tells his father about how quickly she exited that very morning.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Bonnie is rehearsing her Body & Soul lines and is thrilled to have successfully memorized some of her dialogue. She calls out for Henderson asking to get an extra dry martini. Just then, Nancy arrives!

Nancy asks Bonnie if she’s a big soap opera star. Bonnie answers by reciting some of her lines. Nancy says the rebooted drama is why she’s in town as the show is still casting roles. Bonnie thinks Nancy is thinking about herself but she corrects her saying she’s in town so her daughter can audition. Bonnie thinks she’s talking about Chloe, but Nancy says she’s referring to Joy.

Nancy thinks Joy would be perfect for the drama series as she’s feisty and filled with piss and vinegar. She also wants to occupy her daughter who so very often gets herself into a mess. She hopes B&S could help Joy find her purpose.

Horton Square: Chanel is chatting with Johnny looking to hook up for dinner. He lies saying he’s still at the studio working on scripts. Johnny brings up Sweet Bits and she says she was running an errand leading to dual flashbacks of Chanel visiting with Alex and Johnny hiding around the corner watching her leave. Chanel lies saying she needed to stop by the pharmacy to fetch meds for her back.

Paulina joins Chanel for dinner as Johnny is working late. Paulina asks how things are going with Johnny and Chanel tells her about the surprise party she’s planning for him on set. Paulina wants to help but Chanel says she enlisted Alex to help with the plans. Paulina side eyes her daughter but Chanel thinks all is good.

Chanel believes once the first love scene happens, and Johnny directs it everything will be better. Paulina isn’t so sure but Chanel thinks everything will be smooth sailing.

Small Bar: Johnny is drowning his sorrows while he continues to lie to his wife. They hang up and Johnny is fuming. Just then, a young woman has a seat, saying she needs a drink after traveling all day with her mother. Before she heads to the bathroom, she asks Johnny to order her a beer.

The young woman returns and begins to talk up a storm about her day with her mother. Johnny isn’t thrilled to listen to her griping about her mother and gets snarky with her. She grabs her beer but before she can change chairs, Johnny stops her and introduces himself. The young woman is named Joy (Nancy’s daughter). Johnny explains he’s in a bad mood and Joy inquires about the reason. Johnny says his wife is the culprit as she’s cheating on him. Further, he walked in on the cheating. Joy pushes for details and Johnny explains more about the situation.

Johnny explains he went numb when he (thought) he saw Alex and Chanel hooking up. He thought she might be honest and admit to it, but she acted like nothing really happened. Joy thinks Chanel sounds like a “stone cold bitch.” Johnny softens saying he never would have thought she was capable of cheating. He isn’t confronting her because saying it out loud would make everything real.

Endings

Stephanie tells Jada she hasn’t asked about rekindling her relationship with Alex and can’t forget how badly it went the last time. Stephanie does believe he’s changed but just doesn’t know what to think. She admits she’s confused about the situation with Alex and then changes directions saying they’re just going to be friends.

Justin tells Alex he’s a grown ass man capable of making his own decisions. Alex thanks his dad for his concern but thinks the whole situation is moot. With that, Justin moves them towards carving the pumpkin and they get all adorable.

Bonnie and Nancy embrace. Nancy congratulates her friend on being a diva. She’s sure she’s going to be a fan favorite. Nancy asks if she’ll put in a good word for Joy and Bonnie is happy to do so.

Joy asks Johnny what he’s going to do after he finishes drowning his sorrows. She says he can’t keep letting his wife cheat on him as it will eat him up inside. Johnny admits it already is.

Paulina grabs the check and Chanel appreciates her generosity. Paulina goes on about how accomplished and wonderful her daughter has become. Chanel returns the compliments and they both agree they have so much to be thankful for. With that, Chanel heads home to rest up for the big day tomorrow.

Johnny agrees he needs to confront Chanel. He then looks directly at Joy and says but not tonight.

