Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1137: Secret Scorpio Children and Ultimatums

On episode 1137 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Hope and Carter get hot and heavy on The Bold and the Beautiful. When did Hope for the Future become the make it or break it fashion line for Forrester?

Casey Moss returns as JJ on Days of Our Lives for fake Abby and Chad's Paris Wedding. Patrika Darbo returns as Nancy and brings her daughter Joy to Salem. Fiona ends up in jail.

Sasha is Holly and Robert's daughter on General Hospital? Does this revelation even make sense? Sam prepares for surgery as Laura and Lucky find out the odds of the transplant being successful are very low.

What the world is going on with Jack and Diane on The Young and the Restless? Are their fights real or are they all a ruse? Daniel gives Chance permission to search his home and Chance discovers what Sharon planted. Jill gives Billy an ultimatum.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

