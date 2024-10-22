Skip to main content

General Hospital Love It or Hate It: Sasha is Robert and Holly's Daughter (POLL)

Robert, Sasha, Holly

The necks of General Hospital viewers spun like we were all starring in The Exorcist when Holly (Emma Samms) showed up at the Quartermaine mansion front door and we found out she is Sasha's (Sofia Mattsson) mother. 

Our necks spun again when Holly revealed to Sasha that Robert (Tristan Rogers) is Sasha's daddy, which means that Sasha's boyfriend Cody (Josh Kelly) is actually her cousin.

What do you think of this big twist? Do you love Sasha being Robert and Holly's daughter? Do you believe the story Holly is telling Sasha or do you think something else is going on and it's easier to tell Sasha this story instead of the truth? Or do you hate this story?

Vote below!

