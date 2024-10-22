Perkie’s Observations: Lulu's Life Hangs in the Balance on General Hospital

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Robert questions Holly about Sasha's paternity and she explains when she found out she was pregnant he was "dead". Robert accepts her explanation but asks why she hasn't told him since then. Holly says she didn't want to hurt him because she loved him too much. Holly says she loves Sasha, but she couldn't let her date Cody and if it hadn't been for that situation she wouldn't have told Robert the truth. Robert calls her heartless.

Sasha believes her mother is lying because that's what she does but Maxie doesn't think Holly would lie about this. Maxie's hurt Sasha didn't tell her truth, but Sasha says she's been avoiding her mother her entire life. She says she didn't have a normal childhood, but she won't let Holly take Cody away from her.

Tracy gets home before it's time for Violet to leave. She says she spoke with Finn and he's excited about the new job. Violet says she's happy to be going with her father but will miss everyone, especially Tracy. Brook Lynn and Tracy say their goodbyes to Violet and everyone shares a tearful hug. .

Dante tells Cody that Sam will be Lulu's donor and how guilty he feels about it. Dante says he'll always love Lulu as Rocco's mother but that loves Sam now. Cody reassures him it will all work out.

Sam summons Drew and Jason to tell them that she's going to be Lulu's donor. She asks they spend as much time as possible with the kids. Jason and Drew agree to do what she wants.

Terry tells Laura and Lucky that Lulu has developed portal vein thrombosis which is a blood clot in the vein to the liver. She says the surgeon will need to remove the clot and the possibility of the transplant being successful has dropped. Terry says the surgery will be in vain and likely won't save Lulu.

Terry says Sam will be asked if she wants to continue to be the donor and if everyone agrees, they'll go forward. She says their surgeon hasn't performed this surgery under these circumstances.

Lucas questions Liz and Isaiah about the ventilator again and they go over it again. Lucky shows up to speak with Isaiah about Lulu. Lucas and Liz check her records and talk about how Lulu's quality of life likely won't change even after the transplant.

Lucky talks to Isaiah about Lulu's condition and asks if he knows anyone who can do that kind of surgery. Isiah admits he's done that kind of surgery with the patient surviving but that he lost a patient and how devastating it was, which is why he stopped being a surgeon. Lucky asks him to try to save Lulu, but Isaiah says it would take a miracle. Lucky pushes him to help.

Kevin finds Laura in the chapel and promises he's there for her. Laura says she's praying Sam will still agree to the transplant and swears she'll be there til the end for Lulu. Lucky and Isaiah arrive, and Lucky tells his mother Lulu can hopefully be saved.

