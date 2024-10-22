Skip to main content

Wheel of Fortune Scores Best Premiere Month Ratings in Three Years

It's another ratings win for the long-running game show
Wheel of Fortune, Ryan Seacrest

As the big Wheel keeps on turning, the big wins keep on coming in the ratings for Wheel of FortuneDeadline reports that, according to Sony Pictures TV's Nielsen stats, Wheel of Fortune ranked as the top show in TV during the period of Sept. 9 through Oct. 6 (its premiere month). Wheel of Fortune nabbed its best premiere month ratings in three years, too.

In that time, the Ryan Seacrest- and Vanna White-hosted 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune reached 40 million viewers overall. Viewership of the program rose by 12% (versus the same time last season), and viewership of the premiere month also rose by 12% over last year's premiere month.

Across this season to date, Wheel of Fortune is averaging 7.99 million total viewers. This means that it's topped every series in primetime during September, whether in syndication, broadcast, or cable. In the demographic of adults aged 25-54, this premiere month of Wheel of Fortune is also up by 3% (as opposed to the same time in Season 41).

