Will Jill Actually Fire Billy on The Young and the Restless? (POLL)

Jill Abbot, Billy Abbot, The Young and the Restless

A mother will always love their son, but love has limits. That's the conundrum Jill (Jess Walton) faces after finding out all of the radical steps her son Billy (Jason Thompson) has taken since she gave him control of Chancellor Abbott. 

After Lily (Christel Khalil) spilled the corporate tea, including how Billy hired Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Jill confronted Billy on his actions and gave him an ultimatum: Fix things with Lily and Chance (Connor Floyd) and fire Phyllis before Devon (Bryton James) and Abby's (Melissa Ordway) wedding, or else. 

Jill also loves her son, but she's clear-eyed about Billy's long history of screwups. She entrusted him with her shares/company, but sometimes tough love is needed when dealing with your child. 

Jill is a veteran of the Genoa City corporate wars and isn't about to let Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) or anyone else steal Abbott-Chancellor from her. 

So will Jill actually fire Billy if he doesn't do as he's told? 

Vote below!

