The Young and the Restless Recap: Billy’s Focus on Sally Annoys Phyllis

Jason Thompson, Michelle Stafford, Courtney Hope

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Billy is reviewing documents at Crimson Lights when Phyllis arrives to bother him. She asks if he’s made a decision about firing her. She suggests he take another angle and pretend to fire her. Phyllis offers to work behind the scenes and get the company back on track. Billy doesn’t like the idea of her working behind the scenes but she says she has everything all ready to go. Billy tells her to back off and give him a minute to deal with his mother. Phyllis says he needs to make a decision now, gets frustrated, and storms off. Just then, Sally arrives on the scene as Phyllis watches from the other room.

Sally knows Billy is busy but he asks her to sit down. Phyllis is annoyed he has no time to talk business but has time for Sally.

