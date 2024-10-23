Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Considers Bringing Ivy and Electra on Board

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for October 23, 2024
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Carter, Steffy and Ivy continue to discuss the future of Forrester Creations in the main office. Carter says he knows Steffy wants to carry on her grandparents’ legacy for years to come. Ivy chimes in and basically begs Steffy to give her jewelry line a chance for the sake of the family and the company. Carter reminds Steffy that Ivy’s designs were previously successful, but she reminds them that was when Quinn was still around (can she please come back?).

Steffy asks how Quinn plans on running the jewelry line by herself. Ivy pulls Electra over and says they will run it together. Electra has great ideas and Iyy believes they will make a great team. Electra and Ivy ask Steffy to come downstairs and view their display. Carter reiterates Ivy’s thoughts saying they have to continue to move Forrester Creations forward.

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter Enlists Ivy to Sell Steffy on a Forrester Luxury Brand

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

