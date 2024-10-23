General Hospital's Emma Samms Dishes Robert Being Holly's Baby Daddy
Emma Samms talks Robert being Sasha's father on General Hospital.
General Hospital viewers were left reeling. Not only did they find out Holly (Emma Samms) was Sasha's (Sofia Mattsson) mom but there was also the bombshell reveal about Robert (Tristan Rogers) being her dad, making her man Cody (Josh Kelly) her cousin! Samms told Soap Opera Digest that both she and Rogers were stunned by the revelation:
The actress explained while some viewers were rooting for both Scorpio and English to have a child together, she's very aware some are against the idea. Samms quipped:
