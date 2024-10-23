Perkie’s Observations: Curtis Promises to Protect Trina and Handle Heather on General Hospital

Brook Kerr, Tatyana Ali, Donnell Turner

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Holly name drops Luke to impress Sonny, but he figures she's likely in trouble. Diane arrives before Holly can tell him what she wants. Diane is quick to leave, and Sonny insists on knowing what Holly wants. She dumps her purse out onto his desk. (were they supposed to be gems because they just looked like chunks of cement someone found in the vacant lot across from the studio)

She says they can't be traced but Sonny wonders who is going to want them back. He wants to know who Holly is running from and says he'll need to make some calls about the merchandise. Sonny says he wants 30% which Holly's not happy with. She tries to charm him, but he says she's not his type.

Anna tells Robert she knows about Sasha and doesn't understand why Holly never told him. Robert defends Holly, saying she'd never deliberately hurt him. He mentions doing a DNA test for Sasha which can be easily disproved. Robert says he knew as soon as he saw Sasha she was his and asks Anna to be the one to tell Robin.

Diane tells Robert that Sonny was in a meeting with Holly.

Anna tells Holly the pilot was killed and Sidwell is in the U.S. She figures Holly took something from him and wants to know what it was. Holly lies and denies it.

Isaiah checks in with Lucas to see if he's ready for his part of the transplant surgery. He wonders how Lucas can operate on his sister for his cousin. Lucas asks Isaiah's motivation and says it's for Lucky.

The Ashfords get upset with Ric, who swears he only wanted Heather to have a leaner sentence. Portia gets angry Trina's life is at risk and Curtis believes Ric did it for the money. Molly defends her father, but Curtis believes Ric is the one to blame.

Molly defends the law and says another lawyer would have taken the case if Ric hadn't. TJ storms off and Ric apologizes to everyone before leaving with Molly. Curtis and Portia want Trina to move back home but she refuses. Trina says she's not going back to being scared like she was when Esme was after her.

Josslyn and Dex discuss Heather’s release and Dex admits he sometimes wished he'd killed her. Dex says Heather needs to be stopped and he'll protect Josslyn at all costs. The two rip their clothes off and get reacquainted. (these two have the weirdest foreplay)

Gio checks on Trina, who admits she's upset. Trina says it's wrong for Heather to go free after killing five people. The two talk about music and art and Gio tells her to write about her feelings and let it out. He offers to spend the night on the couch for protection.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Ric Informs Portia and Curtis That Heather’s Conviction Was Overturned

Alone with Ric, Molly chastises him for taking Heather's case in the first place but hopes she can be an upstanding member of society. She wants him to drop Ava's case but Ric says he doesn't believe Ava is responsible for the baby's death.

Ric says he's doing it for her, but Molly believes Ava needs to pay. Ric is worried about the vengeance in Molly and how destructive it is. Ric tries to make Molly realize it was an accident. He says he has to prove it to her so she can move on and heal.

Molly says not holding Ava accountable means the baby died for no reason. She says she and TJ are at odds and barely holding on. Molly says Ava destroyed her family and there needs to be consequences. Ric says it was no one's fault but Molly's not having it and kicks him out. (Kudos to Rick and Kristen. These were excellent scenes, and you'd think they'd been working together for years)

Lucas is surprised when TJ shows up at work on his night off. TJ says he and Molly are not getting along but Lucas says everyone deals with grief differently. TJ bad mouths Molly and Ric for working on Heather's case. Lucas commiserates but asks how much TJ would miss Molly if they split. (I don't know if it's how Tasha is playing it but he always comes across as though he despises Molly)

Portia continues to worry Heather will come after Trina again once she's released and complains about Ric. She brings up race, wondering if Heather would be released if her target was a white woman.

Curtis says they need to focus on Trina's safety, and should hire a bodyguard for her. Portia says Heather will stay in town for Ace and they need to send Trina away. Curtis is the voice of reason, reminding her Trina is an adult. Curtis says he'll handle Heather and she won't be a problem again.

(So we have two candidates for the Who Killed Heather Webber bingo card: Dex and Curtis)



