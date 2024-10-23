General Hospital Spoilers: Alexis Anxiously Awaits News About Sam

Nancy Lee Grahn

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Friends and family gather to await news on Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Lulu.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is thrilled by the unexpected.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) is thrown for a loop.

Carly (Laura Wright) tries to persuade Jason (Steve Burton) of her point of view.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) leans on Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Laura (Genie Francis) have a sitdown.

Brennan (Charles Mesure) deals with trouble.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) puts his plan into action.

Steven Lars (Scott Reeves) returns to Port Charles.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) anxiously awaits an update on Sam.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!