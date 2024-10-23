WATCH: Paramount Unleashes More Dutton Drama in New Yellowstone Trailer (VIDEO)
The war for the Dutton family legacy is on!
Yellowstone Season 5B is right around the corner, and the Dutton clan is up to its old hijinks once again. In a new trailer, there's lots of tension in Montana.
John (Kevin Costner) says in a voice-over:
We see loyalties divided among the younger generation of Duttons, blood oaths sworn, guns fired, and so much more. Get a glimpse at the drama to come below.
Yellowstone returns Nov. 10 at 8 PM EST on Paramount Network. It will air the same night at 10 PM EST on CBS, as well.