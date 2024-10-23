Wheel of Fortune EP Talks Show's Viral Moments and Fake Outtakes

Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune executive producer Bellamie Blackstone has been at the show's helm since 2022, and the program keeps going from strength to strength in the ratings. She's been at the helm for some of the show's viral moments, such as when contestant Tavaris Williams guessed "right in the butt" as an answer to a puzzle.

Blackstone recalled:

Everyone was like, no, no. Then Tavaris said, ‘I’ve never said those words in my life. I don’t know why I said them out loud on TV.'

She added:

In the zeitgeist, there’s a normalcy to it. When they see a clip like that, people go, ‘Oh, that’s funny’ because you don’t have to explain what’s happening. It’s Wheel of Fortune. All they have to do is cut to someone saying it and then cut back to the puzzle. The joke and set-up is done for you.

Not all Wheel of Fortune moments you see shared on social media are real ones, though. There exists a fake meme where a contestant is trying to guess the answer to a puzzle whose solution is "clam digger," and a pause lingers when he guesses an "n" instead of a "d" for the second word. Blackstone's PR staff released a statement confirming that is a fake outtake. She did say: