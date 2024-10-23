The Young and the Restless Recap: Phyllis Believes Sharon Framed Daniel

Michelle Stafford, Joshua Morrow

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Phyllis and Nicholas are chatting over dinner at Society. Nicholas can’t quite believe Daniel is being set up for Heather’s murder. Phyllis doesn’t know how but thinks it’s clearly happening. She says Daniel and Lucy had to move out as the forensics team wanted to do a thorough investigation. She says whoever is framing Daniel wants to destroy her family. She asks what kind of person would do that.

Phyllis says she convinced Daniel to allow for the forensics search as she thought maybe some actual evidence would emerge. Nicholas inquires further and Phyllis says they found bloody towels and Heather’s phone which had been planted. Nicholas wonders what it all means and Phyllis tells him to ask Sharon.

Sharon opens her door to find Daniel on the other side. Daniel immediately asks what she wanted the night she came to his house after seeing Heather…

