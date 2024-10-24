Skip to main content

The Mystery of 'Who Stabbed Gary?' Heats Up Tonight on Tyler Perry's Sistas

A real Whodunit.
Who Stabbed Gary

Season 7 of BET's long-running, hit nighttime soap, Tyler Perry's Sistas ended with ruthless financier Gary Marshall Borders (Chido Nwokocha) brutally stabbed seconds before his wedding to long-suffering lawyer Andrea "Andi" Barnes (KJ Smith). SPOILER ALERT: Last week's Season 8 premiere (written by Daytime Confidential's Jamey Giddens) revealed not only did Gary survive the attack, but Andi and her friend are all suspects!

Crystal Renee Hayslett, Devale Ellis/BET

Crystal Renee Hayslett, Devale Ellis/BET

On tonight's all-new episode, Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) and Zac (Devale Ellis) decide to figure out who tried to turn Gary into a shish kabob before the police pin the crime on them. Check out a sneak peek below!

Andi won't simply be dealing with the fallout from Gary's stabbing in tonight's installment. She also has to contend with the return of old flame Robin (Austin Scott). Meanwhile, the other members of the Sister Circle are dealing with plenty of drama of their own!

Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Mignon, KJ Smith/BET

Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Mignon, KJ Smith/BET

Tyler Perry's Sistas airs tonight at 9/8C on BET. 

