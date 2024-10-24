Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless to Revive Newman Ranch Set

Saddle up for more Newman family drama on the reconstructed, iconic set
Eric Braeden, Melody THomas Scott

The Young and the Restless is bringing back the Newman Ranch set. Deadline reports that the iconic backdrop has been rebuilt and will be unveiled on the soap on Friday, Nov. 8. On screen, Victor (Eric Braeden) is secretly reconstructing the family's beloved former home as a surprise for his wife, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

The big news come as Y&R prepares to celebrate its 13,000 episode (slated to air on Wednesday, Nov. 13). In the show's history, the original Newman Ranch was burnt to a crisp back in 2012 by Sharon (Sharon Case).

Josh Griffith, EP and head writer of the show, said of bringing back the set:

Head over to Deadline to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Braeden and Thomas Scott on the ranch's set.

