The Young and The Restless to Revive Newman Ranch Set

AFF/TA/Steven Bergman

The Young and the Restless is bringing back the Newman Ranch set. Deadline reports that the iconic backdrop has been rebuilt and will be unveiled on the soap on Friday, Nov. 8. On screen, Victor (Eric Braeden) is secretly reconstructing the family's beloved former home as a surprise for his wife, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

The big news come as Y&R prepares to celebrate its 13,000 episode (slated to air on Wednesday, Nov. 13). In the show's history, the original Newman Ranch was burnt to a crisp back in 2012 by Sharon (Sharon Case).

Josh Griffith, EP and head writer of the show, said of bringing back the set:

The Newman Ranch burning down was an emotional story for the Newmans, but it was not lost on us that the Newman family and Genoa City just weren’t the same without Victor and Nikki’s original home. We’ve discussed bringing the set back for many years, and decided that its return around Y&R’s 13,000th episode would be perfect timing to help celebrate this incredible milestone as well as the legacy of Victor and Nikki. I must give special thanks to Y&R’s art department and stage crew who went above and beyond in executing the return of one of Y&R’s most iconic sets.”

Head over to Deadline to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Braeden and Thomas Scott on the ranch's set.