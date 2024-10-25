Brandon Barash Out at Days of Our Lives

Steven Bergman Photography

In shocking casting news, Brandon Barash, who has played fan favorite Stefan Dimera since 2019, is leaving Days of Our Lives. The actor's final episode will air on October 28.

Soap Opera Digest reports that it was not Barash's decision to leave. The writers decided to go in a different direction with Stefan's storyline, cutting short the burgeoning Stefan/Gabi/E.J. love triangle.

Due to DAYS accelerated production schedule, the actor concluded filming in early 2024. Barash is still slated to appear at the upcoming Day of Days fan event on November 2.