Perkie’s Observations: Anna Promises Laura She’ll Bring Charlotte Home on General Hospital

Anna checks in on Laura and offers her company, and the two talk about the search for Lucky. Cyrus interrupts and says a prayer for Lulu. Laura tells him to call first next time and not show up unannounced.

Laura tells Anna it's not right Charlotte isn't here and asks if she's heard from Valentin. Anna swears she's been trying to find him and Laura says she's angry he took Charlotte on the run in the first place. Anna promises she'll find Valentin and bring Charlotte back.

Diane waits with Alexis and listens to her vent about the Davis girls and all their arguing. Alexis complains about Ric and how Heather's conviction was vacated. Diane loses her ish that the woman who tried to kill her is going free.

Alexis brings up the fact Holly is back in town, but Diane is certain about Robert's feelings for her. Diane tells her that she saw Holly with Sonny and hopes he has the sense not to fall for her scam.

Anna checks in to see if Alexis heard from Valentin, and says she'll check the Cassadine holdings and let her know.

Robert tells Diane about Sasha being his and Holly’s daughter.

Heather is thrilled to see both Steven and Liz and heads off with her son while Liz heads back to work. Liz tells Terry about Steven showing up but that he's likely not sticking around. Liz is just happy Steven is here now to help her deal with Heather.

Heather talks about all her plans and how she'll get tons of money, but Steven says he has a job in Arizona. Steven wants her to come with him since they're family and should stick together. Heather says she can't go with him because she can't leave Ace. Steven says she can make a new life in Arizona so Heather finally agrees to go with him.

Sasha and Robert get the DNA results which says they're father and daughter. Sasha is certain Holly messed with the test, but he believes she's his daughter. Robert defends Holly not telling the truth. Sasha finally accepts it and is upset since it means Cody is her cousin. Sasha has mixed feelings about finding her father, but he says he's feeling pretty lucky and would like to get to know her. Sasha says he's being kind, but she takes off.

Sasha heads to Crimson and tells Nina she lied when she told her that her mother was dead. Nina wonders why she's confessing now, and Sasha tells her that mommy dearest is none other than Holly.

Sasha explains she lived with her grandmother because Holly was running cons. She says Holly reached out a few times over the years, but she wasn't receptive. Nina is surprised to hear Robert is the baby daddy and Sasha says Holly only told her because of Cody. She's upset she now has to break up with Cody.

Holly seeks out Cody and tells him that she's the one who stole the ice princess necklace, and she has a proposition for him. She has a con job for him and says they'd make a good team for this sure thing.

Cody says he's not a poker player anymore and turns her down, saying he's got a good woman and is happy here. Cody tells her Mac Scorpio is actually his father and doesn't want to disappoint him. Sasha arrives, yells at Holly to leave and tells Cody she's her mother.

Steven and Heather head to the hospital and tell Liz that Heather will be going to Sedona with Steven. She's there to say goodbye to Liz but admits it will be hard to leave. Laura shows up and Heather is thrilled to see her.

