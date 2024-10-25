Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Slapped With Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Photo Credit: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy

Legendary game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have both been hit with allegations of having a toxic work environment and discrimination claims that they fired people of color who spoke out about the atmosphere. Former employees allege that staffers made derogatory remarks about Black contestants. USA Today is reporting Shelley Ballance Ellis and Monique Diaz both filed civil rights complaints, claiming they obtained fewer opportunities than their white counterparts.

Ballance Ellis, the former Executive Director of Licensing and Clearance at Sony Pictures Entertainment, alleges that during her 26 years with the company, she was overlooked for promotions while being assigned extra responsibilities. She claims during a 2020 Wheel of Fortune production meeting, a Black employee overheard colleagues making fun of a Black woman’s locs, stating that they reminded them of the movie The Elephant Man. When questioned about the remarks, Ballance Ellis claims a producer remarked he and the crew members were just making a joke. She fired back and asked:

Which part is funny?

Diaz, who worked in the same department, alleges that when she participated in a 2020 meeting, a production supervisor made fun of former SNL comic Leslie Jones’ request to have her own hairstylist work on her hair when she appeared on the show as a celebrity contestant. In 2023, Diaz recalled that a co-worker told her how a supervising producer commented on Black people's skin's "not aging as rapidly as white people's skin." Diaz stated:

I felt the environment was very discriminatory.

Diaz revealed she discovered she was making $50,000 a year less than a new white colleague who did the same work. She filed a complaint with HR but nothing was done. Ballance Ellis stepped in and lobbied for an equity pay adjustment and was asked if Diaz knew she was being paid less. She explained Diaz knew. Ballance Ellis claims the supervising producer refused to do anything which prompted her to talk to Sony's chief diversity officer. Diaz said she subsequently got a pay bump but still earned $15,000 less per year than her colleague.

Both women were laid off in April, with Sony citing reorganization but the two feel as though it was retaliation for speaking out. In a statement to USA Today, Sony told the paper: