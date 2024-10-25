The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki Worries About Jack Staying Sober
Sally: The scheming designer (Courtney Hope) gets a shocking assignment.
Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) continues to spiral. Watch for Daniel to decide to do things his way.
Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) is concerned about Jack’s (Peter Bergman) sobriety.
Lily: The former Chancellor CEO (Christel Khalil) gets firm with Nikki. Look for Lily to give Devon (Bryton James) some bad news.
Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) forms a stunning new partnership. Meanwhile, Victor defends his choices and puts Kyle (Michael Mealor) on notice.
Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) gets a visit from Amy Lewis (Valarie Pettiford).
Christine/Phyllis: The rivals (Lauralee Bell and Michelle Stafford) butt heads.
Claire: The au pair (Hayley Erin) walks in on a moment shared by Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier).
Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) snaps on both Adam (Mark Grossman) and Billy (Jason Thompson). Watch for Victoria to use Cole (J. Eddie Peck) as a sounding board.
Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) has a surprising guest.