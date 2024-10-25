The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki Worries About Jack Staying Sober

Y&R Spoilers: Nikki becomes concerned Jack may fall off the wagon.

Peter Bergman and Melody Thomas Scott

Sally: The scheming designer (Courtney Hope) gets a shocking assignment.

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) continues to spiral. Watch for Daniel to decide to do things his way.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) is concerned about Jack’s (Peter Bergman) sobriety.

Lily: The former Chancellor CEO (Christel Khalil) gets firm with Nikki. Look for Lily to give Devon (Bryton James) some bad news.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) forms a stunning new partnership. Meanwhile, Victor defends his choices and puts Kyle (Michael Mealor) on notice.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) gets a visit from Amy Lewis (Valarie Pettiford).

Christine/Phyllis: The rivals (Lauralee Bell and Michelle Stafford) butt heads.

Claire: The au pair (Hayley Erin) walks in on a moment shared by Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier).

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) snaps on both Adam (Mark Grossman) and Billy (Jason Thompson). Watch for Victoria to use Cole (J. Eddie Peck) as a sounding board.

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) has a surprising guest.