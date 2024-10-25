Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Tells Nick She Can’t Live With Herself

The Young and the Restless Recap for October 24, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nicholas is comforting Sharon as she freaks out because she thought she could to “this” by herself. Nicholas asks what she’s talking about, but she continues to say she “tried but can’t keep it up.” Nicholas guides Sharon to the sofa and tries to calm her down. He wants to get her some tea, but she stops him saying she’s a terrible person. Sharon says she’s caused so much pain and can no longer live with herself.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

