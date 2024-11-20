General Hospital Spoilers: Dante and Kristina Demand Justice

Dominic Zamprogna

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) wonders what he should no next.

Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) and Jason (Steve Burton) have a personal chat.

Ava (Maura West) is worried about her court date.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) lends Michael (Chad Duell) an ear.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is stunned by what she learns.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) gets bad news from Molly (Kristen Vaganos).

Kristina is grateful to Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

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Molly unveils Ric’s (Rick Hearst) plans.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Mac (John J. York) are supportive of Sasha.

Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) has a surprise for Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Kristina and Dante demand justice.

Dante advises Jason.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) feels the love from Jason.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!