Days of Our Lives Promo: Sophia Tells Tate He’s Going to be a Daddy

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of December 16-20, 2024

Madelyn Kientz

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) shows Javi (Al Calderon) a picture of JJ (Casey Moss), says he’s HOT and wonders why she has a problem. Gabi tells her cousin she isn’t interested in JJ in that way.

Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) kisses Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Philip go to court over Titan. Philip hopes Victor’s favorite son wins.

NuDoug (Peyton Meyer) takes Alice Horton’s necklace to Leo (Greg Rikaart) and asks if he can sell it. Meanwhile, Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) tells Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) she thinks NuDoug took the necklace.

Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) tells Tate (Leo Howard) she’s pregnant. Tate responds by asking if she’s sure…

What are you looking forward to next week?