The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter’s Next Move Blindsides The Forrester Family

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 16-20, 2024

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) announce big changes at Forrester Creations.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) relish their victory.

The Forresters are blindsided as they watch Carter make a huge announcement.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) contemplates his life gone by and what might come next.

Remy’s (Christian Weissmann) plans for Electra (Laneya Grace) and Will (Crew Morrow) turn very dark.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Zende (Delon de Metz), Eric (John McCook) and Ridge work on a plan to strike back.

Steffy and Ridge worry about Eric.

