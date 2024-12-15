Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Julie Gives JJ the Business for Messing With Gabi

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 16-20, 2024

Susan Seaforth Hayes

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Belle (Martha Madison) pushes Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to tell the truth.

Justin (Wally Kurth) asks Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) to help Xander by testifying in court.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) gives JJ (Casey Moss) the business about spending time with Gabi (Cherie Jimenez).

Javi (Al Calderon) advises Gabi about JJ.

Chad (Billy Flynn) gives Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) devastating news.

Tate (Leo Howard) promises Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) his support.

