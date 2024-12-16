Drew and Willow's Dirty Dalliance Continues to Have Repercussions on General Hospital

This week on General Hospital, the fallout over Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow's (Katelyn MacMullen) affair continues to affect many in Port Charles. At the Quartermaine's, Carly (Laura Wright) stumbles upon Willow and Nina (Cynthia Watros) trying to leave with Wiley and Amelia and lets them know that won't be happening on her watch.

At GH, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) continues to mourn Dex's (Evan Hofer) death. Meanwhile, Drew discovers his bff Curtis (Donnell Turner) teamed up with Michael (Chad Duell) to oust his spot and someone is served legal papers.

Watch the promo below!