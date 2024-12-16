Hillary Clinton on HBO Dropping New Episodes of Sesame Street: "Big Bird Needs a Home"

Hillary Clinton asks for help to get Sesame Street a new home.

Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton is weighing in on Sesame Street not being picked up by HBO. The ex-Senator urged followers via her Facebook page to help donate to keep the long-running children's series going. This comes on the heels of Warner Bros. Discovery announcing last week it had opted out of renewing its deal to create new episodes.

The current Sesame Street library will continue being on Max's platform until 2027. On her Facebook post, Clinton included a throwback photo of herself on the set of Sesame Street with the caption:

Big Bird needs a home! Sesame Street has been teaching kids and celebrating the power of community for over 50 years. With the news that HBO has declined to make new episodes, help the Sesame Street studio stay in the business of nurturing children for generations to come.

See the post below: