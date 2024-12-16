Hillary Clinton on HBO Dropping New Episodes of Sesame Street: "Big Bird Needs a Home"
Hillary Clinton asks for help to get Sesame Street a new home.
Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton is weighing in on Sesame Street not being picked up by HBO. The ex-Senator urged followers via her Facebook page to help donate to keep the long-running children's series going. This comes on the heels of Warner Bros. Discovery announcing last week it had opted out of renewing its deal to create new episodes.
RELATED: SHOCKER: Daytime Staple Sesame Street Without a Home as Max Declines to License New Episodes
The current Sesame Street library will continue being on Max's platform until 2027. On her Facebook post, Clinton included a throwback photo of herself on the set of Sesame Street with the caption:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
See the post below: