Hillary Clinton on HBO Dropping New Episodes of Sesame Street: "Big Bird Needs a Home"

Hillary Clinton asks for help to get Sesame Street a new home.
Hillary Clinton Sesame Street

Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton is weighing in on Sesame Street not being picked up by HBO. The ex-Senator urged followers via her Facebook page to help donate to keep the long-running children's series going. This comes on the heels of Warner Bros. Discovery announcing last week it had opted out of renewing its deal to create new episodes. 

RELATED: SHOCKER: Daytime Staple Sesame Street Without a Home as Max Declines to License New Episodes

The current Sesame Street library will continue being on Max's platform until 2027. On her Facebook post, Clinton included a throwback photo of herself on the set of Sesame Street with the caption:

See the post below:

