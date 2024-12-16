The Kelly Clarkson Show Gets Renewal Order For Season 7

Photo by: NBCUniversal

More Kelly Clarkson is coming in the new year. The NBC Owned Television Stations group announced Monday that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for a seventh season. The show, which made its debut in 2019, averaged 1.2 million viewers per day in the 2024-2025 television season. Tracie Wilson, EVP, syndication studios and E! News at NBCUniversal, said in a released statement about the renewal:

There’s an appetite in talk for stories that entertain and inspire, and The Kelly Clarkson Show is a shining star that delivers for our stations and connects with viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways.

Clarkson serves as executive producer, along with Alex Duda, who also is the showrunner. Valari Staab, Chairman of NBCUniversal Local, also released a statement and said about the news: