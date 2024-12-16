Skip to main content

WATCH: Get a Look At What's Going on Beyond The Gates! (VIDEO)

CBS releases a sizzling look at the highly-anticipated sudser Beyond the Gates.
Beyond The Gates

Baby, get ready for what's about to pop off with the Dupree family on Beyond The Gates! CBS has dropped a teaser of juicy and scandalous drama centering around the Duprees, a powerful, Black political dynasty residing in a posh Maryland suburb right outside of D.C. The series stars Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

Get a little taste of what's to come below!

Beyond The Gates Debuts Feb. 24 on CBS and Paramount +. 

