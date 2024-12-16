WATCH: Get a Look At What's Going on Beyond The Gates! (VIDEO)

CBS releases a sizzling look at the highly-anticipated sudser Beyond the Gates.

Baby, get ready for what's about to pop off with the Dupree family on Beyond The Gates! CBS has dropped a teaser of juicy and scandalous drama centering around the Duprees, a powerful, Black political dynasty residing in a posh Maryland suburb right outside of D.C. The series stars Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

Beyond The Gates Debuts Feb. 24 on CBS and Paramount +.