Y&R's Sharon Case on Sharon Undergoing Hypnosis: "She's Just Anxious to Get to The Truth"

After being accused of the murder of Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom) on The Young and the Restless, coffeehouse owner/therapist/business executive Sharon Collins Newman (Sharon Case) is determined to uncover what really happened. She wants to undergo hynopsis to figure out what hidden secrets are in her mind, even if that means uncovering a difficult truth. Case spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Sharon's state of mind and next steps.

Sharon is also worried that the person (or people) targeting her could go after her daughter Faith (Reylynn Caster). Case revealed:

Well, I think she doesn’t know, really, where the problem is coming from or who’s attacking her. She just found out that her meds were laced with drugs, and that’s pretty terrifying. And Sharon has to wonder who else is going to be attacked in her family. That’s pretty scary. So that is part of why she decides to go under hypnosis, to see if maybe that could reveal something, because at the point when she finds out about her meds being laced, she doesn’t know who [is responsible] and there’s really no leads on how to figure that out. She’s pretty scared and she’s doing whatever she can.

Sharon is turning to Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins) for help with hypnosis. Is she worried about what might be revealed if she goes through with it? Case explained:

Maybe a little bit, in the back of her mind? But, not so much as she’s just anxious to get to the truth and see if this hypnosis will uncover anything that gives them a lead on who’s been after her. I think that even though she might be slightly hesitant, on the other hand, she wants to lean into this. She’s really adamant about doing so

Legal eagle Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and ex-hubby Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) sit in on the sessions. Case mused: