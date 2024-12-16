Y&R's Sharon Case on Sharon Undergoing Hypnosis: "She's Just Anxious to Get to The Truth"
After being accused of the murder of Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom) on The Young and the Restless, coffeehouse owner/therapist/business executive Sharon Collins Newman (Sharon Case) is determined to uncover what really happened. She wants to undergo hynopsis to figure out what hidden secrets are in her mind, even if that means uncovering a difficult truth. Case spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Sharon's state of mind and next steps.
Sharon is also worried that the person (or people) targeting her could go after her daughter Faith (Reylynn Caster). Case revealed:
Sharon is turning to Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins) for help with hypnosis. Is she worried about what might be revealed if she goes through with it? Case explained:
Legal eagle Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and ex-hubby Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) sit in on the sessions. Case mused: