Days of Our Lives Recap: Philip and Xander Face Off in Court

John-Paul Lavoisier, Paul Telfer

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem Inn – Philip’s Room: Kate arrives to see her son as they prepare for his day in court. Philip updates his mother about changing his lawyer to Belle. Kate notes how troublesome it can be to have your ex working with you.

Philip asks Kate to testify but she’s unwilling to lie under oath. She knows Vivian forged the letter and stands to benefit from the possible transfer of power. Further, Kate is worried Vivian will sing like a bird to save her own skin. She asks if Stephanie knows and is relieved to learn she doesn’t. Kate says she will always support and cover for him but won’t commit perjury.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: A sweaty Brady arrives with a special delivery for Belle (how many bedrooms are in that penthouse?). She opens the package and finds her signed divorce papers. She further updates her brother saying she’s taken over as lead counsel for Philip in the Titan case. Belle explains the situation and asks Brady if he will testify against Xander. Brady refuses because of what happened with Sarah, Xander and the accident. Further, he’s unwilling to help Philip as he also tried to kill Brady once upon a time. Belle says she may just have to subpoena him and compel him to testify.

Brady Pub: Shawn Douglas arrives to see his Uncle Roman. Shawn D. tells him that he’s staying in town and is back on the force. Roman is thrilled and mentions Belle. Shawn D. updates him saying they decided to divorce.

Shawn Douglas and Roman take a seat and discuss the divorce. Roman hoped they could work things out, but Shawn D. says they’ve been growing apart for years. Roman shifts to discuss his divorce from Marlena and how he had to leave town rather than watch her with John. Everything is straight now but it was a long haul. Roman thinks Shawn D. is probably on a similar journey but still thinks things may work out for the two of them.

Kate arrives and updates Roman about today’s court case. Roman updates her on Belle and Shawn Douglas’ divorce. Just then, Roman gets a call from Statesville from Vivian.

Kiriakis Mansion - Xander and Sarah’s Bedroom: The couple awakens and discuss how potentially difficult the court case will be. Xander worries what will happen if he loses everything. Sarah tries to comfort him saying she knows how important the company is to him, but he will always have her and Victoria. Xander says his family is most important and wants to be able to support them. He admits he’s become anxious through the night. Sarah thinks Philip’s history is at least as problematic as Xander’s. They exchange I love yous and share a kiss… and more. When next we see the couple, they are basking in the afterglow of a little morning delight.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Maggie walks in as Justin is prepping for the Titan court case. Justin asks her to testify on Xander’s behalf. Maggie doesn’t understand why there is a case as Xander was bequeathed the company in Victor’s will. Justin mentions Philip’s letter as the reason for the court case. Further, Stephanie’s PR campaign has swayed public opinion in Philip’s favor. Justin thinks Xander’s history could also be a pivotal factor. Maggie is confused why public opinion matters.

Justin tells Maggie she is now the head of the family and her word will have sway in court. He doesn’t understand why she’s hesitant. Maggie says Philip was Victor’s son, as well and doesn’t want to influence the decision. Just then, Xander arrives dressed in a suit. Maggie says she loves him, but… Xander stops her and says he totally understands why she can’t testify. Sarah arrives and Maggie asks about her cane. Sarah says her PT is working and she no longer needs it.

Horton Square: Belle and Shawn Douglas run into one another and provide updates on why they’re still in town. They congratulate each other on their new gigs. Belle asks if Shawn D. would be willing to be a witness for Philip.

Salem Court Room (There’s Only One): Sarah and Xander arrive in court followed by Justin. She exits and Justin follows. Just then, Philip enters and Xander gives him the opportunity to drop the case before he humiliates himself and puts Maggie through hell. Philip is undeterred saying he won’t leave Xander wanting for a job as he’s sure the bushes around the house need a trim. They continue to snark back and forth until Philip declares his hope that Victor’s favorite son wins.

Belle arrives and Philip informs her of Xander’s attempt to get him to lie down and die. Belle is confident they will win and wonders where Kate is. Philip says she couldn’t make it but Belle thinks they have a great case without Kate or Brady. Philip wonders if Belle could testify but she says she can’t. Philip wonders if there’s anyone else who can testify to Xander’s dastardly nature. Just then, Sarah and Justin return, and the judge arrives.

The trial begins and Belle enters “Victor’s letter” into evidence. After Justin has no objections, Belle explains why the letter should usurp the actual will and why Philip should be given control of Titan. With that, she calls Shawn Douglas to the stand. He testifies Philip was Victor’s only child and is the obvious choice to run Titan. In addition, Shawn D. testifies that Xander has always been the “black sheep” of the family. Justin briefly questions Shawn D. before he exits the stand. With that, Belle rests her case.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Maggie arrives and asks Brady if she wants to go with him to a meeting. He thinks it’s a good idea and then they get into talking about the Titan case. They both note why they wouldn’t testify and wonder about the outcome of the brother vs. brother drama.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Ava and Kristen Throw Hands

Endings

Justin presents Victor’s will as his biggest piece of evidence to prove Xander should be in charge of Titan. He then enters a letter from Alex Kiriakis. Belle objects as Alex lives in Salem and should be available to testify in person. Justin says Alex is currently working on the set of Body & Soul and he was not allowed to miss work. The judge denies the testimony and oddly throws it over her shoulder. With that, Justin calls Sarah to the stand.

Roman asks Vivian “what the hell” she wants before Kate grabs the phone and tells her never to call again. Kate apologizes for Vivian’s intrusion and then pretends to hear a delivery in the back. Roman didn’t hear anything but goes to the back to check. After he leaves, Kate gets back on the phone and tells Vivian to step off as her safety and financial future are at risk. With that she hangs up.

Back in the courtroom, Sarah testifies how Xander has been denied his birthright for most of his life. She says Victor’s will rectified the situation. Despite the fact, Xander and his father were often at odds even though he loved his father. Justin asks for information about Philip’s relationship with his father. Sarah says Philip was absent for most of his father’s life and then notes his money-laundering scheme with known mobster, Ava Vitali. Belle objects but it’s overruled. Sarah continues saying Victor was furious and disappointed with Philip for his actions. Justin concludes his questioning and Belle begins. She asks if Victor kept Philip at Titan throughout the aforementioned situation while Xander simply quit. Sarah doesn’t disagree but notes Victor ultimately fired Philip which led to his downward spiral. Belle objects and the judge sustains.

Maggie and Brady talk about his recent struggle with sobriety. He notes how thinking he was responsible for her injuries was a huge wake up call. Maggie notes how Sarah is doing so well and is now walking without a cane. She thinks her daughter and Xander are now back on track.

Back at the trial, Belle questions Sarah’s love of Xander and whether or not she would do anything for him. Justin objects but Sarah insists on answering. Sarah says she loves Xander more than anything but would not lie for him (ummmmm…). Belle flashes back to Brady admitting he tried to kill him. In real-time, Belle asks if Sarah ever lied under oath about Xander’s attempt to kill Brady.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!